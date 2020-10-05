NFL could strip picks, force forfeits for COVID-19 violations

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Monday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has threatened to strip draft picks or even force forfeits of games for future violations of health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodell sent a memo to clubs following the coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans that postponed a game between Tennessee and the Pittsburgh Steelers to later this season and also positive tests that forced the league to move Sunday’s contest featuring the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to Monday evening.

“The protocols do not implement themselves, and our progress thus far cannot lead us to complacency,” Goodell wrote. “Complacency is our shared opponent.”

Per Seifert, the NFL will now use a video monitoring system to ensure players and other personnel are complying with league protocols. Teams must limit weekly tryouts to a set amount, and gatherings outside club facilities are banned.

Masks or other face coverings/shields are recommended for practices and walk-throughs, and meetings should be moved to virtual experiences. Teams were also advised to limit the sizes of traveling parties and decrease the amount of time spent in locker rooms and lunch rooms.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr were among players fined for attending Waller’s recent charity event. Pictures of the gathering showed multiple players not wearing masks or other face coverings.

At least five coaches, including Jon Gruden of the Raiders, have been fined this season for not properly wearing face coverings on sidelines during games. All coaches are to wear coverings over noses and mouths throughout contests.

“Simply put, compliance is mandatory,” Goodell wrote of the protocols.