Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee: I Drank 2 Gallons A Before Going to Rehab!!

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee has confessed that he was drinking two gallons of alcohol a day before his most recent stint in rehab.

“I didn’t notice it until towards the end of it, when I was like, ‘Oh dude, I’ve got to stop,'” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

“Like, I was drinking just out of boredom. I would just wake up and be just building [a glass with] just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade. I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles — a day. That’s f*cking crazy,” he said continued.

“I just realized, ‘Whoa dude, you’re drinking enough to like, you could probably die.'”

His wife, Brittany Furlan, begged him to seek help.

“She was like, ‘Baby, I don’t think I’ve ever even seen anybody drink that much. Like, you’re kind of scaring me,” Lee said. “She was definitely concerned, and her concern obviously helped in my decision to just go get outta here. I bailed for over a month and just was like, ‘That’s it, I’m done for a while.'”