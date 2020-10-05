Home Entertainment Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee: I Drank 2 Gallons A Before Going to...

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee: I Drank 2 Gallons A Before Going to Rehab!!

Bradley Lamb
Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee has confessed that he was drinking two gallons of alcohol a day before his most recent stint in rehab.

“I didn’t notice it until towards the end of it, when I was like, ‘Oh dude, I’ve got to stop,'” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

“Like, I was drinking just out of boredom. I would just wake up and be just building [a glass with] just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade. I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles — a day. That’s f*cking crazy,” he said continued.

