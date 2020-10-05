Monique Samuels Considers Quitting ‘RHOP’ Following Violent Fight With Candiace Dillard

Instagram

Monique Samuels may or may not exit “The Real Housewives of Potomac“. In the Sunday, October 4 episode of the Bravo reality show, she tearfully told co-stars that she was considering to step back from the show after being involved in a brutal altercation with Candiace Dillard.

She gathered the other Housewives in order to share her side of the story. “There is no explanation behind what happened,” Monique said while crying. “I’m not here to bash Candiace. I just want to talk about myself. What y’all saw is not who I am.”

Monique went on to admit that she was “embarrassed” and ‘ashamed of myself for my actions for even letting anybody get under my skin to a point where I would react that way.” She added, “That’s not me and I don’t want to be defined by one bad choice or one bad moment. I apologize to all of you for even putting y’all in a position to be in harm’s way.”

Recalling the fight, she said that “a glass goes into my face [and] I get to swinging” before she “completely blacked out.” Monique shared, “The last thing I remember is one of the producers in my ear yelling, ‘Monique let go.’ As the days go by, I’m starting to remember pieces that happened. At the end of the whole thing, I hear [Candiace’s] voice, still yelling… I need to take a step back and look at myself and make sure I’m always in control.”

“I’m not proud. At the end of the day, when the glass of wine went to my face, I remember reaching and it was all downhill from there,” she said.

However, Robyn Dixon called it “an absolute lie,” adding, “I’m telling you right now, that did not happen in that way. Candiace did not throw wine in your face. Candiace had white wine in her glass. You had red wine on your face. The reason you had red wine is from the velocity of the table of things flying everywhere.” Dr. Wendy Osefo also accused Monique of touching Candiace first.

Although she said that she had no remorse, Monique hinted that she wanted to change to be a better person. “For me to get to that point is concerning for me and maybe I don’t need to be a part of this anymore,” she shared. “Maybe for a little bit. Maybe forever… I need to let the ego aside and figure out what’s right. That’s what I’m willing to do. I just want to be a good person.”