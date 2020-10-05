Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Chiefs-Patriots single-game tournaments

The Patriots and the Chiefs were supposed to play a Sunday afternoon game in Week 4, but the contest got moved to Monday night due to COVID. This creates another opportunity for avid daily fantasy football players to put together another lineup and win some DFS cash, and there are plenty of interesting ways to construct our FanDuel single-game lineup for this additional Monday night game.

The plan here is to stack up on the Chiefs’ best offensive weapons given the success they had against the Ravens on Monday night last week. Meanwhile, we’ll counter with the top two weapons in the Patriots’ passing attack because one insane value player was created by Newton’s absence: QB Brian Hoyer.

FanDuel Single-Game Picks: Chiefs vs. Patriots

MVP (1.5x points): Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($17,000)

Patrick Mahomes will be the highest-owned MVP in this contest, but I don’t want to fade him in this spot. Mahomes has been on fire to start the season, and he did well against the Ravens in prime time last week, tossing four TDs and racking up 385 passing yards. The Patriots have a tough secondary, but Mahomes is good enough and has enough talent to beat that unit and be the top fantasy scorer in this game.

FLEX: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($13,500)

We’ll want to have at least one of Mahomes’ top receivers in our lineup if we’re starting him as the MVP. Hill gets the nod here over Travis Kelce because he has had more success during his career beating the Patriots with his speed. Hill has averaged 5.3 catches, 94.8 yards, and one TD per game played against the Patriots (four total). Meanwhile, Kelce has just 190 yards and one TD in his last four games against New England, so Hill is the better pick while Kelce is a good potentially high-owned option to fade.

FLEX: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs ($13,000)

The Patriots have been good against RBs this year, but two things are true about this matchup. First of all, the Patriots haven’t played a dual-threat back of Edwards-Helaire’s caliber. In recent weeks, they’ve faced Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, two great between-the-tackles runners, but neither is the pass catcher that CEH is. And the Patriots still gave up over 100 scrimmage yards and a TD to Carson. Second, this game script may favor the Chiefs running the ball if they get up early, so Edwards-Helaire should see plenty of touches. He profiles as a high-floor, high-ceiling player, so feel free to trust him to have the key Chiefs pieces in the passing game, receiving game, and running game.

FLEX: Julian Edelman, Patriots ($11,500)

Edelman has been the Patriots’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver through three games and is averaging eight targets per contest. He should continue to see a high volume of passes come his way given his history working with Hoyer during his three stints in New England. It also helps that Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable, as the designation may scare some away from owning him even though he’s in no danger of missing the game.

FLEX: Brian Hoyer, Patriots ($5,000)

Consider this a free square of sorts. With Cam Newton declared out late in the week as a result of a positive COVID test, Hoyer is still available for a backup price on FanDuel. That price is the literal bare minimum for FanDuel tournaments. Hoyer may have some issues moving the ball on a surprisingly solid Kansas City secondary, but he will almost certainly outpace every low-priced option on the slate. Because he’s a quarterback, he could easily log multiple TDs. Firing him up lets us spend up for other weapons, so this move is well worth it.