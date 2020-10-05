Misha Kapoor Takes Inspiration From her Mother Mira Kapoor During Quarantine

Throughout the lockdown, Mira Kapoor has been pretty active on social media constantly sharing videos and pictures of the experiments she’s been carrying out in the kitchen. Recently, she shared pictures of the shawarma night at the Kapoor home which she gave a twist to with the use of healthier ingredients.

Now, it seems like Mira’s daughter Misha Kapoor has taken some serious inspiration from her mother. Mira Kapoor took to social media yesterday and shared pictures of the delicious looking chocolate cake covered in colourful sprinkles that was baked by her adorable daughter. Her caption for the post read, “Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she’s watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful ðÂÂÂ¤ª #copycat #goodolchocolatecake P.S Spot the finger-licks” Take a look at the pictures below.











Looks pretty tempting, doesn’t it?