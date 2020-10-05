MetaMask hits 1M monthly users thanks to DeFi boom By Cointelegraph

MetaMask hits 1M monthly users thanks to DeFi boom
MetaMask, the (ETH) browser wallet developed by ConsenSys, has surpassed one million monthly active users for the first time.
The milestone comes roughly seven months after the wallet first surpassed one million users in total, suggesting the parabolic rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 has driven the surge in MetaMask’s user base.
