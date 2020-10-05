Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Shades Stylist After He Says It’s Over Between Them

Instagram

Announcing that they’re no longer working together, EJ King says, ‘I don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable.’

Megan Thee Stallion is no longer working with her go-to stylist EJ King. The latter revealed the news through Instagram on Monday, October 5, assuring that they part ways on a good term. However, the female emcee’s recent tweet made people have a second thought if they’re still friendly with each other.

“I don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable,” he said in a video. “When you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you’re your own person and sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed.”

Responding to people who pointed out that he was being shady towards Megan, King later added that it wasn’t the case and stressed that they have mutual understanding. He also made it clear that he was not beefing with the “Savage” hitmaker and wished her the best in her journey.

Despite what he said in the video, people suspected that he and Megan had a falling out after the latter took to Twitter to write, “Get rid of whatever isn’t helping you grow and get better.” It made her followers speculate that she might be talking about King given the timing. “We’re glad you got rid of EJ, Kelsey & the rest of them now cause you’re flourishing, glowing & growing. We love to see it,” a convinced fan replied underneath her post.

Another person wondered, “Why everytime she break up with one of her long time friends she post a shady quote.” There was also someone who said, “this is why you don’t work with friends sometimes this is sad. Hope she turns around from this soon!!” Meanwhile, an individual wrote, “Normalize leaving anything that simply doesn’t serve your soul. It doesn’t have to be beef or negative!!!”