Megan Thee Stallion During SNL Performance: Protect Black Women!!

Megan Thee Stallion used her Saturday Night Live performance to take a little jab at her haters — and possibly her ex, Tory Lanez, yelling out “protect Black women” during her set.

During the set, gunshots played before an excerpt from a speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan begins to play:

“The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself?”

Meg then spoke directly, saying Black men and women need to protect each other.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women because at the end of the day we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day we are tired of seeing hashtags about Black men!”