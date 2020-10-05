Home Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion During SNL Performance: Protect Black Women!!

Megan Thee Stallion During SNL Performance: Protect Black Women!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Megan Thee Stallion used her Saturday Night Live performance to take a little jab at her haters — and possibly her ex, Tory Lanez, yelling out “protect Black women” during her set.

During the set, gunshots played before an excerpt from a speech from Minister Louis Farrakhan begins to play:

“The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself?”

RELATED ARTICLES

©