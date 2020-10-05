McDonald’s J Balvin Meal Funniest Tweet Reactions

Alfredo Estrella / Getty Images

Ah yes, it feels like just yesterday that people were going viral for pulling up to drive-thrus and blasting “Sicko Mode” for Travis Scott’s go-to order.

Available Oct. 5 through Nov. 1, the J Balvin Meal features the award-winning singer’s favorites from the McDonald’s menu: a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.


McDonald’s / Via facebook.com

Customers who order the meal through the McDonald’s App get the McFlurry for free.

J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton artist who has taken over the music world with 25 billion career streams and 35 million records sold worldwide.

The “Mi Gente” singer has also worked with other well-known artists. You probably remember his 2018 hit “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

So, after the announcement of J Balvin’s fast-food collaboration earlier today — AND following the hype of the Travis Scott Meal — people on Twitter have had a lot to say about McDonald’s latest celeb meal, and it’s pretty hilarious.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the J Balvin Meal so far.

1.

Me on my way to McDonald’s to get the J Balvin meal after being disappointed by the Travis Scott meal🤡

3.

McDonald's employees: "I hope we never do another celebrity meal again,quot; McDonald's with J Balvin meal:

McDonald’s employees: “I hope we never do another celebrity meal again”

McDonald’s with J Balvin meal:

6.

j balvin meal got a mcflurry but the ice cream machine is always down like how that supposed to work

7.

Me and the boys arguing whether the J Balvin McDonald’s Meal is better than the Travis Scott McDonald’s Meal

9.

Everyone pray for McDonald’s workers apart from having to deal with Travis scott fans it’s now also J Balvin ones

11.

@ComplexMusic @JBALVIN @McDonalds McDonald's: Hey J Balvin, how about your own meal? J Balvin: Big Mac with no pickles, fries... McDonald's: We can do that! J Balvin: ...and a McFlurry. McDonald's: *looks at broken ice cream machine* McDonald's: We can do that?

