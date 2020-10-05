McDonald’s J Balvin Meal Funniest Tweet Reactions

Ah yes, it feels like just yesterday that people were going viral for pulling up to drive-thrus and blasting “Sicko Mode” for Travis Scott’s go-to order.
Available Oct. 5 through Nov. 1, the J Balvin Meal features the award-winning singer’s favorites from the McDonald’s menu: a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.
J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton artist who has taken over the music world with 25 billion career streams and 35 million records sold worldwide.
The “Mi Gente” singer has also worked with other well-known artists. You probably remember his 2018 hit “I Like It” with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.
So, after the announcement of J Balvin’s fast-food collaboration earlier today — AND following the hype of the Travis Scott Meal — people on Twitter have had a lot to say about McDonald’s latest celeb meal, and it’s pretty hilarious.
Here are some of the funniest reactions to the J Balvin Meal so far.
1.
3.
6.
7.
9.
11.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!