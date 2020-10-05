Matthew Lloyd forecasts a summer of upheaval if Geelong goes out in straight sets

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd has warned that there could be mass upheaval at Geelong at the end of the season if they are bundled out of the finals in straight sets.

The Cats’ finals record since winning the 2011 premiership in coach Chris Scott’s first season has come under the microscope once again after the qualifying final loss to Port.

Thursday’s result dropped the Cats to a 1-5 record in qualifying finals since 2012, and an overall 4-12 record in their last 16 finals.

While Scott lashed out at the criticism after the game, calling it a “lazy” critique, Lloyd said the conversation had merit because of the lack of list turnover.

The Cats fell in yet another qualifying final despite having their chances to win the game (Getty)

“The Dogs list has change dramatically since they won a premiership, but this just shows they’ve got the same players that have kept trying year after year,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“They’ve been champions a lot of them but this is eight finals series’ of failure for (Mitch) Duncan, (Tom) Hawkins, (Joel) Selwood and (Harry) Taylor.

“It’s not as if Chris can say lazy journalism because this list has turned over a lot and you’ve seen a lot of young players coming in, a lot of the young players can’t get a game.”

Lloyd said a loss in Saturday’s semi-final against Collingwood could spark some brutal calls on Geelong veterans who are on the wrong side of 30.

Lloyd suggested that Geelong could make some brutal list decisions on veterans after another loss (Getty)

“It’s such a huge weekend for Geelong, one of the biggest weekends and games they’ve had in a long, long time,” he said.

“I know they’ve played in a lot of finals, (but) if they lose this weekend the decisions will be really hard and tough on some of (the over 30s).

“It’s such a fine line, they weren’t that far away but it’s a brutal thing. It’s the audit you talk about in finals, they were audited by a younger Power team on the weekend and it’s a massive game against Collingwood.

“The fallout for Chris Scott and the club is ginormous if they lose this.”