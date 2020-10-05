Mariah Carey Never Had Sex With Ex-Fiance James Packer

WENN

The ‘Touch My Body’ singer explains why she didn’t talk about her engagement with James Packer in her new memoir, saying she didn’t have a physical relationship with her former fiance.

–

Mariah Carey didn’t have a “physical relationship” with her billionaire fiance James Packer.

The “Touch My Body” hitmaker and James got engaged in January 2016 after a whirlwind romance – but split that October after calling off their wedding.

Her relationship with the Australian media mogul is curiously omitted from her new memoir, and the star says it’s because their engagement is no longer significant to her as they were never “physical.”

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” she tells The Guardian. “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”

Mariah previously claimed to have only slept with five people in her life. She has also been married twice – to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon – and has two kids with Nick. She is currently in a relationship with her back-up dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

Asked if she agrees with the label that she’s “high-maintenance,” the star concurs, saying that after the work she’s put into her music career she deserves to be.

“You know what? I don’t give a s**t,” the pop diva explains. “I f**king am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing.”

“If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!”

Mariah’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey“, is out now.