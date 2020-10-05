Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to one-year extension

At 37years old, Jason Spezza isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday that they’ve signed Spezza to a one-year, $700,000 extension — the league minimum and the same deal he signed for last season.
Spezza tallied 25 points in 58 games last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday. He’s nearing the end of a career that’s seen him register 940 points in 1,123 regular-season games between the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars.
The native of Toronto is a bottom-six forward at this point in his career, but he has been very valuable to the Maple Leafs both in the locker room and at the faceoff dot, winning 54% of his draws.
Toronto and the rest of the NHL enter a busy week with the draft being held virtually for the first time in history on Tuesday and Wednesday and free agency opening on Friday. Expect a lot of movement to happen over the next week or so.
