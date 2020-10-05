Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to one-year extension

Spezza tallied 25 points in 58 games last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday. He’s nearing the end of a career that’s seen him register 940 points in 1,123 regular-season games between the Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars.

The native of Toronto is a bottom-six forward at this point in his career, but he has been very valuable to the Maple Leafs both in the locker room and at the faceoff dot, winning 54% of his draws.

Toronto and the rest of the NHL enter a busy week with the draft being held virtually for the first time in history on Tuesday and Wednesday and free agency opening on Friday. Expect a lot of movement to happen over the next week or so.