Maggie Returns as Final Battle With the Whisperers Takes Place

In related news, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on the hit zombie drama, reveals in a new interview how she hopes the AMC series would conclude in upcoming season 11.

“The Walking Dead” aired its season 10 finale on Sunday night, October 4. Titled “A Certain Doom,” the episode was supposed to debut on April 12 before the production was forced to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. The finale featured the final battle between our good guys and Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) horde.

It could be seen that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) joined forces to kill the Whisperers’ No. 2. Meanwhile, Carole (Melissa McBride) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) tried to lead the Whisperers over the cliff.

The episode also featured a return of one of fan-favorite characters. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made an appearance in a perfect timing to save Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) before reuniting with Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway).

Fans rejoiced over Maggie’s return as one of them tweeted, “#TWD #TWDUniverse MAGGIE! MAGGIE! SHE COME THRU CLUTCH! SHE COME THRU CLUTCH! I MISSED HER!” Another excited fan added, “I’m so glad she’s back! #TheWalkingDead.”

Some others were praising Hurst’s acting in the finale. “Ryan Hurst’s performance is unbelievable,” one gushing comment read. Another fan wrote, “That was an excellent death for Beta #twd beta remembers alpha in his death.”

In related news, Cohan revealed in a new interview how she hoped “The Walking Dead” would conclude. “It would be really, really fun if we got to do a 40-year time jump,” she told NME. “You sort of peel back and start on a close-up of some very elderly hands and it takes a minute to figure out whose they are.”

She went on to say, “Once you realize whose [hands] they are, where they are and where the world is now and what that means and who’s with her… maybe it’s her final days. Maybe she doesn’t die by a zombie? That’s an idea.”

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books of the same name, “The Walking Dead” is set to end in 2022 with a bumper 11th season. However, won’t be off-air completely as AMC have already given a series order to a new spin-off, starring Reedus and Melissa, for an as-yet-untitled show. The spin-off is scheduled to premiere in 2023.