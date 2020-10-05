Lucidea Sponsors MAAM’s 2020 Virtual Conference, Brings Argus CMS

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, developer of Argus and leader in innovative museum collections management software, will attend the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums Virtual Conference as a Silver Sponsor on October 5th through 16th.

Lucidea’s Argus CMS offers comprehensive collections management capabilities, and takes you further—with community curation/co-curation, a dynamic online presence, full multimedia support, and streamlined workflows. It’s flexible, extensible, and always up-to-date—solving today’s collections management challenges, and ready for tomorrow’s.

When you visit the Lucidea team at their Virtual Exhibit Booth in the Industry Partner Showcase, chat with them about how other museum professionals in institutions of all sizes and budgets are expanding their web presence and managing their collections. Download free eBooks written by expert, author, and consultant Rachael Cristine Woody, watch webinars covering topics of importance to museum professionals today, and even enter to win an iPad!

For further information about Argus, visit https://lucidea.com/argus, phone 604 278 6717, or email [email protected]

