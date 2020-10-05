Luca Corberi throws bumper at rival driver, FIA Karting World Championships

A driver at the FIA Karting World Championships could be facing a life ban after throwing an almighty tantrum during the race.

Italy’s Luca Corberi, 23, had to retire from the race after he crashed out. As per the event’s safety guidelines, after the accident Corberi was supposed to walk behind the barriers while being safely escorted by officials off the track.

Luca Corberi’s ‘disgraceful’ road rage (Twitter)

However at the Lonato circuit he walked to the edge of the track holding his broken bumper and attempted to throw it right at rival driver Paolo Ippolito as he went by in his kart.

The unbelievably dangerous dummy-spit left the commentator in complete shock.

“What is Luca Corberi playing at?” the commentator asked, perplexed.

“Oh Luca Corberi, what on earth is he doing? I’m sorry, that is absolutely unacceptable.

“Luca Corberi makes himself public enemy number one.”

Officials could be seen trying to herd Corberi away from the track safely however he shrugged them off and continued to walk through the circuit.

“He’s going to completely negate the officials. They’re going to walk across the circuit. Luca Corberi is walking in and he should be waiting at the marshal post,” the commentator said.

“I would guess that it wasn’t an engine seizure. He clearly feels that somebody has done him wrong, in some way.”

It was a miracle his tantrum didn’t result in a major crash, and thankfully no-one was injured but Corberi’s road rage continued soon after.

The Italian was later seen confronting and attacking Ippolito in the pits, reportedly with his father also joining the melee.

Race officials behind the scenes had to separate the group with the violent brawl getting ugly.

As both incidents quickly went viral within the motorsport community worldwide, calls came for Corberi to be banned for life.

“Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs,” 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button tweeted.

“His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall.

“Life ban for both of these idiots please.”

CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown tweeted in agreement with Button.

“I always teach the kids I manage that respect should always be in mind when racing. I’ve been swearing a lot in my car, with my helmet on, but you always should keep your calmness,” Dutch racing driver Giedo van der Garde tweeted.

“This is an example of how not to be a driver. Truly unacceptable, should be banned very long.”

“Disgraceful scenes at Lonato today,” F1 analyst Will Buxton said.

“FIA CIK President @MassaFelipe19 was present. Hope he comes down on those involved like a tonne of bricks.”

“What is this guy doing? Should be banned from racing for life,” former F1 driver Robert Doornbos said on Instagram.