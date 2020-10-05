Home Entertainment LL Cool J Calls Out Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award!!

Last month, Kanye West went viral after he shared a video of himself peeing on a Grammy award — and rap legend LL Cool J is not impressed with him.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should, you know, maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said on Desus & Mero. “Piss in a pair of them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t, because I’ve hosted the Grammys for five years.”

