LL Cool J Calls Out Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award!!

Last month, Kanye West went viral after he shared a video of himself peeing on a Grammy award — and rap legend LL Cool J is not impressed with him.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should, you know, maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said on Desus & Mero. “Piss in a pair of them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t, because I’ve hosted the Grammys for five years.”

He continued, “I don’t understand this constant disrespect. Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw.”

He then took a swipe at Ye’s sneaker line:

“Piss in one of them space shoes, B. Piss on them f*cking space shoes of something. Crazy, man. Get out of here with that sh*t. Come on, man. F*ck is he doing, B?”

Is he right to be mad?