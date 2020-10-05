Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs updates | Boston.com

7:10 p.m.: Not sure Devin McCourty will get an easier shot at an interception than that ball right there. 7:04 P.M.: Patriots win the toss and defer. for the foosball! 6:54 p.m.: Official Volin Prediction: Chiefs 30, Patriots 20. Belichick and McDaniels are playing with house money and might be able to keep it close. But Patriots obviously are undermanned on offense. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 5, 2020 6:50 p.m.: Prediction . It’s an awfully tall order for the Patriots to go into Kansas City and win, even under the best of circumstances with a full roster. At the same , as I wrote here (sign up for Point After now!), this is a Belichick Game, the sort of contest he absolutely lives for. With that in mind, I fully expect New England to keep it close and put a decent enough scare into the Chiefs. But Kansas City just has too many options. I’m going with the Chiefs, 34-.

6:39 p.m.: Looks like it’s Thuney at center tonight between Froholdt and Onwenu.

#Patriots OL in warmups: LT Isaiah Wynn; LG Hjalte Froholdt; C Joe Thuney; RG Mike Onwenu; RT Jermaine Eluemunor. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 5, 2020

Bill Belichick on the pregame show on 98.5 on James White: “James has had a good week on the field. We know what he’s dealing with externally. But he’s a tough kid. He’s a professional.” #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 5, 2020

6:25 p.m.: The betting lines — at least, the ones I have seen — have pretty much had the Chiefs as a seven-point favorite all week, and that wenty up to double digits after the news that Cam Newton would be out. Given the circumstances, that feels about right. Interesting to see that the line moved so dramatically after the Newton news, but this has all the earmarks of a double-digit line — defending champs at home, on a roll, facing a team without its’ No. 1 quarterback. As for me, I think the Chiefs win, but they don’t cover. The over/under is 48.5, and with Mahomes and the Chiefs involved, I feel good about taking the over. But we’ll see. I’ll be back before kickoff with a final prediction.

#Patriots kicker Nick Folk just hit four straight field goals in warmups, including back-to-back 53 yarders. High fives all around with Jake Bailey and Joe Cardona after that set. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 5, 2020

6:12 p.m.: Going to be fascinating to see what the Patriots do this week when it comes to their offensive line, one that either features Joe Thuney or James Ferentz at center:

No. 1 (left to right): Wynn, Onwenu, Thuney, Froholdt, Eluemunor

No. 2 (left to right): Wynn, Thuney, Ferentz, Onwenu, Eluemunor

My guess? It all depends on the comfort level with Hjalte Froholdt. If they like where he is and feel he can handle his assignment, they’ll go with the first option. If not, they’ll use rookie Mike Onwenu (who probably exceeded expectations last week against the Raiders) at the right guard spot, stick Ferentz at center and move Thuney back to his normal position of left guard. A lot of options. Just one of a handful of lineup possibilities to keep an eye on this evening.

6:05 p.m.: One of the biggest questions in a week like this: How do the Patriots prepare for facing the sort of speed the Chiefs’ feature? One of the ways Bill Belichick has done that over the years is to allow the scout team players who are working as Tyreek Hill (or another quick opponent) a head start off the line of scrimmage. It’s not as simple as saying “five Mississippi,” but using that approach forces the New England defenders to figure out a way to play catch-up. This gets them in that mindset. I’m not 100 percent sure that’s what they did this week, but I know that has been the case in years’ past.