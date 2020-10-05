Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs updates | Boston.com

Christopher Price
October 5, 2020 | 7:12 PM
The Patriots kick off against the Chiefs in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Follow along with live updates below. Click here to refresh this page.
7:10 p.m.: Not sure Devin McCourty will get an easier shot at an interception than that ball right there.
7:04 P.M.: Patriots win the toss and defer. for the foosball!
6:54 p.m.:
Official Volin Prediction: Chiefs 30, Patriots 20.
Belichick and McDaniels are playing with house money and might be able to keep it close. But Patriots obviously are undermanned on offense.
6:50 p.m.: Prediction . It’s an awfully tall order for the Patriots to go into Kansas City and win, even under the best of circumstances with a full roster. At the same , as I wrote here (sign up for Point After now!), this is a Belichick Game, the sort of contest he absolutely lives for. With that in mind, I fully expect New England to keep it close and put a decent enough scare into the Chiefs. But Kansas City just has too many options. I’m going with the Chiefs, 34-.
6:39 p.m.: Looks like it’s Thuney at center tonight between Froholdt and Onwenu.
#Patriots OL in warmups: LT Isaiah Wynn; LG Hjalte Froholdt; C Joe Thuney; RG Mike Onwenu; RT Jermaine Eluemunor.
6:28 p.m.:
Bill Belichick on the pregame show on 98.5 on James White: “James has had a good week on the field. We know what he’s dealing with externally. But he’s a tough kid. He’s a professional.” #Patriots
6:25 p.m.: The betting lines — at least, the ones I have seen — have pretty much had the Chiefs as a seven-point favorite all week, and that wenty up to double digits after the news that Cam Newton would be out. Given the circumstances, that feels about right. Interesting to see that the line moved so dramatically after the Newton news, but this has all the earmarks of a double-digit line — defending champs at home, on a roll, facing a team without its’ No. 1 quarterback. As for me, I think the Chiefs win, but they don’t cover. The over/under is 48.5, and with Mahomes and the Chiefs involved, I feel good about taking the over. But we’ll see. I’ll be back before kickoff with a final prediction.
6:14 p.m.:
#Patriots kicker Nick Folk just hit four straight field goals in warmups, including back-to-back 53 yarders. High fives all around with Jake Bailey and Joe Cardona after that set.
6:12 p.m.: Going to be fascinating to see what the Patriots do this week when it comes to their offensive line, one that either features Joe Thuney or James Ferentz at center:
No. 1 (left to right): Wynn, Onwenu, Thuney, Froholdt, Eluemunor
No. 2 (left to right): Wynn, Thuney, Ferentz, Onwenu, Eluemunor
My guess? It all depends on the comfort level with Hjalte Froholdt. If they like where he is and feel he can handle his assignment, they’ll go with the first option. If not, they’ll use rookie Mike Onwenu (who probably exceeded expectations last week against the Raiders) at the right guard spot, stick Ferentz at center and move Thuney back to his normal position of left guard. A lot of options. Just one of a handful of lineup possibilities to keep an eye on this evening.
6:05 p.m.: One of the biggest questions in a week like this: How do the Patriots prepare for facing the sort of speed the Chiefs’ feature? One of the ways Bill Belichick has done that over the years is to allow the scout team players who are working as Tyreek Hill (or another quick opponent) a head start off the line of scrimmage. It’s not as simple as saying “five Mississippi,” but using that approach forces the New England defenders to figure out a way to play catch-up. This gets them in that mindset. I’m not 100 percent sure that’s what they did this week, but I know that has been the case in years’ past.
5:58 p.m.: No worries when it comes to weather tonight in Kansas City, as the forecast calls for highs in the 60s, clear skies, and no chance for precipitation.
5:50 p.m.:
Patriots’ offense vs. Chiefs:
QB: Hoyer, Stidham
WR: Edelman, Harry, Byrd, Olszewski
RB: White, Burkhead, Taylor, Harris
TE: Izzo, Asiasi
FB: Johnson
The RBs and OL will need to play the game of their lives.
5:42 p.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactives. Here they are, with what some of the moves might mean for tonight.
Shaq Mason: Surprise here, if only because he’s so rarely out of the lineup. He was on the injury report this week with a calf issue, so there is an explanation. But with Joe Thuney likely back at center in place of David Andrews, this will force more shuffling along the interior to New England’s offensive line.
Jakobi Meyers: Another surprise. There was no sign of him on the injury report this week. Could the recently elevated Isaiah Zuber or the newly activated Gunner Olszewski get some significant reps as a result?
Dalton Keene: The rookie tight end has been inactive for the early stages of his New England career — he wasn’t on the injury report, so he’s a healthy scratch.
Myles Bryant: Another youngster who has been a healthy scratch.
(Keep in mind these are in addition to the fact that the Patriots will be without Cam Newton, David Andrews and Sony Michel this week.)
5:27 p.m.:
The magician known as Patrick Mahomes. He just had a brief chat with #Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/InXrfM3mSq
5:23 p.m.: Lots of personnel moves this afternoon:
– Damien Harris activated: Irrationally excited to see what he might be capable of, the youngster out of Alabama could see some touches tonight with Michel now on the shelf.
– Gunner Olszewski activated: Potentially adds depth at receiver and in the return game.
– Isaiah Zuber elevated: More of the same — Zuber is quick and shifty, an intriguing offensive puzzle piece.
– Sony Michel placed on injured reserve: That’s a hit for a team that, even though it has some nice depth at running back, had gotten an impressive performance out of Michel last week against the Raiders.
– Cody Davis placed on injured reserve: A depth piece in the secondary and on special teams. Both Davis and Michel will miss at least three games.
5:18 p.m.:
Tough to see from a distance, but several #Patriots are wearing masks during stretching. pic.twitter.com/B57JDNisyH
5 p.m.: Welcome to one of the most unique Patriots’ games in recent memory, as New England and Kansas City will meet in Arrowhead a day later than initially scheduled.
The Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19. Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start against a powerful Chiefs’ team that enters the contest 3-0.
Keep it here, because we’ll have everything you need throughout the evening: Live updates, betting news, weather forecasts, inactive analysis and more. But first, we’ll get things started with your pregame reading list:
