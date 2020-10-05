Leslie Odom Jr. and Sara Bareilles Unveiled to Be Josh Groban’s Duet Partners in New Album

WENN/Derrick Salters

Speaking about his latest project ‘Harmony’, the ‘To Where You Are’ hitmaker reveals that it has to be recorded in two parts because the coronavirus pandemic halted the recording process.

–

“Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. and Sara Bareilles have joined Josh Groban for duets on his new album, “Harmony”.

The singer announced the release date (November 20) and tracklisting for the project on Friday (October 02), as well as his version of “The Impossible Dream”, which features on the album.

<br />

Odom, Jr. joins the “Believe” singer for “Shape of My Heart” and Bareilles duets with Groban on a cover of Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now”, while Grammy-winning gospel star Kirk Franklin also features on new track “The Fullest”.





Josh explains the album became a very special project for him after he was forced to halt recording due to the coronavirus pandemic.

” ‘Harmony’ was recorded in two parts. Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love and have always wanted to sing,” he says. “We were recording and finding songs between concerts and fully expected to continue doing that for the next couple of months. Then, sound was replaced with solitude.”

“To have nothing but space, and to be sharing in a collective global tragedy, changed everything… When I was finally able to really sing again, to interpret, to immerse myself in these timeless melodies and stories, it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure. Musicians and producers from all over the country and the world blended together from their respective studios and homes. The title of the album represents the seemingly miraculous full picture of those efforts becoming clear.”

“It is with such immense gratitude that I get to release ‘Harmony’ to you now. I hope that every ounce of the love and healing I experienced recording it finds its way to you too.”

Groban will promote Harmony with a series of virtual concerts, beginning on 3 October. The intimate shows will be filmed in-person and livestreamed directly to audiences globally, and each will take place at 4 P.M. ET. Tickets are available here: JoshGroban.com/Livestream.