Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Want to Have Another Baby ‘Sooner Than Later’

An insider reveals that even if the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is pregnant, she’s planning to keep it down-low because ‘she doesn’t need the outside chatter or opinions.’

Amid rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child together, it’s said that they’re indeed talking about giving their daughter True a sibling. A source claims the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star “would like to have another baby sooner rather than later.”

The source adds to HollywoodLife.com that the reality TV star has been “talking about it a while now.” Khloe has “never been shy about wanting a big family,” the informant continues.

However, she might need to wait a little bit because “she just wasn’t going to do it when things weren’t good with Tristan,” according to the source. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is also open with the possibility. However, “they wanted to get to a place where they were rock solid again.”

“Now that he’s not playing ball, he’s around every single day, and it’s really helped them both. His plan is to be in L.A. for as long as he can. Things are really headed in a good direction for them both right now,” the insider claims.

The insider also reveals that even if Khloe is pregnant, she’s planning to keep it down-low. “Khloe would keep it very quiet if she were to be pregnant,” the source says. “[She is] keeping everything with what’s going on with Tristan a lot quieter than she did before everything happened with [Jordyn Woods]. She doesn’t need the outside chatter or opinions.”

Back on Friday, September 25, the 36-year-old was seen sporting what looked like a baby bump while stepping out with Tristan. In pictures which have circulated online, Khloe seemed to try to conceal her pregnant belly in an oversized black blouse, teamed with black leggings while going shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

However, back in May, she clapped back at “the sick and hurtful things” people said about her amid the pregnancy rumors. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also denied reports of her romantic reconciliation with Tristan in August, as a rep for Khloe told Daily Mail that it’s “not true” that the model and the athlete had got back together, noting that they were simply enjoying co-parenting their daughter.