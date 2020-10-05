Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter: ‘My Light’

Instagram

In one of the photos shared on her Instagram account, the new mom smiles as she looks down at Kaori Mai, who is bundled up in a blanket, a white onesie and matching mittens.

Kevin Hart‘s wife is sharing her joy after being a mother once again. Days after giving birth to her second child with the “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor, Eniko Parrish turned to social media to offer fans and followers a first look at their newborn daughter.

On Monday, October 5, the 36-year-old made use of Instagram to share a photo of her cradling the infant. “when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light,” she wrote in accompaniment of the snap.

Eniko’s post was quick to collect positive comments. One in particular came from her 41-year-old husband who wrote in the comment section, “Has my heart already.” Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland chimed in, “What a beauty! Just like her Mama!!” Additionally, “Addicted” actor Boris Kodjoe declared, “So beautiful. Congrats you guys.”

Nearly at the same time of her mother-daughter post, Eniko put out a family photo capturing Kevin’s four children in one frame. In it, 12-year-old Hendrix cradled his baby sister, while 15-year-old Heaven and 2-year-old Kenzo spread around the sofa. “our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats,” she captioned it. Her husband also let out the image on his own page with a note that read, “God is amazing …. #Harts #4.”

Eniko and Kevin welcomed their new bundle of joy on September 29. She made public the happy news on the photo-sharing site by posting a note that read, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.” In the caption, she penned, “Thankful, grateful, blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

In addition to the baby girl named Kaori Mai, the married couple shared Kenzo together. Meanwhile, Heaven and Hendrix came from the “Central Intelligence” actor’s previous marriage to Torrei Hart.