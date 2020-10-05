Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Hart Shares The First Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter

Roommates, just last week Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart officially expanded their family to six courtesy of the arrival of their brand new baby girl. Eniko didn’t keep fans waiting any longer and officially showed her new daughter to the world via an Instagram post.

Eniko Hart posted a sweet photo of herself holding her one-week daughter Kaori Mai as she smiled down at her. She captioned the heartfelt photo, writing “When your heart literally lives outside of your body. Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light.”

As we previously reported, Eniko Hart gave birth to the couple’s second child together and Kevin’s fourth child overall. In a post on Instagram, Eniko shared the news posting “9 months prepping to fall in love for a lifetime. Thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more.. Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20”

The newest addition to the family joins Kevin and Eniko’s 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage to his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix.

After initially announcing her pregnancy back in March, Eniko revealed that she was expecting a daughter in May and posted a heartfelt message with the news, writing at the time:

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady??? This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for?? Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways…and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo?.”

