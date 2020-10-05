Kelsey Grammer and ‘Frasier’ Cast Reunite for A Second ‘Stars in the House’ Virtual Special

Instagram

To raise money for The Actors Fund, the leading man is joined by David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth and Dan Butler as they chat with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

The cast of “Frasier” gave fans a taste of what a full reunion would look like after gathering for a Stars in the House virtual special on Saturday, October 3.

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde-Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth, and Dan Butler teamed up to chat with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for their latest livestream event, staged to raise money for The Actors Fund.

It was the second time the Frasier cast had gathered for the Stars in the House initiative – they reunited online earlier this year.

The sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, is heading for a comeback with Grammer revealing a revamp is in development.

Gilpin, who helped organise Saturday’s hour-long get together, said, “It was easy. Everyone was like, ‘Yes, let’s go! Let’s do it!’.”





The former castmates answered a series of questions from fans and Grammer revealed he claimed the piano that was a fixture in his character’s apartment when the show wrapped.

“I did have to pay Steinway for it,” the actor said. “They gave it to us, but when I said I wanted it, they said, ‘Well, that’ll be a pile of a thousand dollars…’ I’ve got it sitting in the house in Palm Springs… It’s quite a conversation piece.”

His TV brother, Hyde-Pierce, confessed he paid for his wardrobe from the show.

In addition to paying tribute to late co-star John Mahoney, who played the Crane brothers’ father, Martin, the cast also talked about Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who played Martin’s dog Eddie, who passed away in 2006. “And then there was one finally where all he had to do was coming running in from the bedroom with a Barbie doll in his mouth,” said Pierce. “And he came running in and went completely insane — this was in front of a live audience while we’re filming — and ran through every trick he had learned for the last five episodes. He just like short-circuited. So they took a step back after that.”