Kellyanne Conway Announces She Has Coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway attended a Rose Garden event last Saturday, where President Donald Trump.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

