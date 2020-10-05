Kellyanne Conway Announces She Has Coronavirus

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway attended a Rose Garden event last Saturday, where President Donald Trump.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

The news came days after Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the virus. Trump has heavily played down the coronavirus, even going as far as to call it a “hoax” at time — but with the election just a few weeks away… he is now in quarantine and some people are worried that the diagnosis is just a ploy to delay the polls.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center early Friday evening and will spend the “next few days” there, the White House said.