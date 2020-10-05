Katie Hopkins issues apology to mosque over ‘factually inaccurate’ police attack post

Katie Hopkins has issued a grovelling apology about a ‘factually incorrect’ Twitter post she claimed showed five men attacking police outside a London Mosque.

The former Apprentice contestant took to Instagram to say sorry for the comments made in May.

Referring to her statement in regards to Finsbury Park Mosque, the 45-year-old said: “Dear Sirs, Following our recent correspondence, I am happy to correct the inaccuracies contained in my tweet of 8 May 2020. On that date I retweeted a video of a violent scene, of five men attacking the Metrpolotican Police with the comment:

“‘Finsbury Park mosque just after 8pm. Officers attacked. 5 representatives of the Religion of Peace arrested. Zero media coverage’.”

She went on: “Having now been informed of the factual inaccuracies of that tweet I am perfectly happy to correct the record to reflect the fact that the incident was not occurring outside Finsbury Park mosque but two streets away in Blackstock Road.

“I am genuinely sorry for any offence or hurt felt by Finsbury Park Mosque for this clear factual error and I am happy to put the record straight,” Katie told her followers.

“Furthermore, it cold be inferred from my Tweet that the aggressors in this altercation with the Metropolitan Police were members of the Finsbury Park Mosque. I offer my sincere apologies to the Mosque for this incorrect inference and the offence or hurt felt by it.”

Katie also said that following her subsequent correspondence with the Finsbury Park Mosque solicitors after sharing the post, she had discovered the mosque has been involved in a number of charitable efforts – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the contributions made by the Mosque to society.”

Katie was permanently banned from Twitter in June this year after breaching rules on ‘abuse and hateful conduct’.

She initially had her account frozen in January after a spat with Countdown’s Rachel Riley.

But six months later her page was blocked for good after 75,000 people signed a petition to ban her.

She was was accused of ‘attacking victims of Child Sex Exploitation ‘ in the Change.Org site.

She also faced huge backlash by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

A spokesperson for Twitter said at the : “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy.”

In 2017, Katie lost a legal battle with chef and writer Jack Monroe over a tweet she shared in 2015.

She tweeted at Jack: “Scrawled on any memorials recently? Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?”

Jack soon responded: “I have NEVER ‘scrawled on a memorial’. Brother in the RAF. Dad was a Para in the Falklands. You’re a piece of s***.”

Hopkins went on to admit that there had been a case of mistaken identity, but Jack wanted more than that admission.

Jack tweeted: “Dear @KTHopkins, public apology + £5K to migrant rescue and I won’t sue. It’ll be cheaper for you and v satisfying for me.”

When Hopkins refused to give Monroe what she wanted, Jack sued her for libel in 2016.

The case was resolved when it was ruled that Hopkins pay £,000 in damages, along with £107,000 for Jack’s legal costs.







As a result of these costs, Hopkins was forced to sell her Exeter home for £930,000 and apply for an individual voluntary arrangement to swerve bankruptcy.

She also took aim at footballer Marcus Rashford by posting a number of jibes regarding his free school meals campaign.

The Man Utd forward’s efforts convinced the Government to back down on their stance not to provide meals to disadvantaged children during the school holidays.

Rashford himself comes from a family of five children and explained how his experiences of his mother struggling to put food on the table was the motivation behind his efforts to help those less fortunate.

But Katie was outraged by the decision, tweeting Rashford over the issue suggesting he should pay to feed the children himself.

Hopkins contacted Rashford on Twitter, writing: “Do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

“I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to.”