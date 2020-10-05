Kanye West Is ‘Praying’ For Donald & Melania Trump After COVID-19 Results

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kanye West says that he is praying for President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” Ye wrote in the tweet. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

