Kanye West Is ‘Praying’ For Donald & Melania Trump After COVID-19 Results

Kanye West says that he is praying for President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” Ye wrote in the tweet. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Last week, it was revealed that the Trump’s had tested positive after staffer Hope Kick’s announced that he had the coronavirus.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” his physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement.

Trump is yet to be released from hospital.