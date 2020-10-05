Kangana Ranaut resumes shooting for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines amidst the lockdown for several reasons. After taking down Bollywood in her various interviews, the actress has now resumed work. Kangana has started working on Thalaivi, which is a biopic on the life and times of J. Jayalalithaa.

Kangana took to Twitter to share pictures from the set where she’s seen having an intense conversation with the director and prepping for a scene. She has captioned the picture saying, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi.”

Now we surely can’t wait for this biopic to hit the screens and witness yet another remarkable performance by the actress.



Kangana Ranaut had revealed the first look of Thalaivi where she was seen as J. Jayalalithaa clad in a saree and waving out to people. The actress also has Tejas in the pipeline where she plays IAF pilot and is backed by Ronnie Screwvala.