Kane Cornes urges AFL to scrap centre bounce after Ray Chamberlain struggles

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has urged the AFL to scrap the centre bounce in the middle of the finals series after controversy surrounding the iconic play.

The bounce came under the microscope after veteran umpire Ray Chamberlain was seen bouncing the ball left of centre and struggling to get the height required in Port Adelaide’s qualifying final over Geelong.

Chamberlain’s struggles left Geelong coach Chris Scott asking whether other umpires could bounce instead of the veteran umpire.

While it is seen as one of the most iconic parts of the AFL game, Cornes called on the AFL to get rid of the bounce due to its lack of consistency.

AFL umpires have struggled to do the bounce in a consistent fashion throughout the 2020 season (Getty)

“The AFL have made decisions in the middle of the season before, just get rid of it. Just scrap it,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“You might say it’s ceremonial, but umpires wearing white was once ceremonial, the goal umpires wearing that hat that they used to wear was a significant moment in the game.

“Just get rid of it, we don’t need it anymore. I was one that liked it and I don’t mind it, but it’s too hard.

“They’ve changed the tribunal half way through the year, they’ve changed the interpretation of holding the ball. I know it won’t happen, but they should do it.

“The bounce is a problem so if they want to do the right thing, change it mid-finals.”