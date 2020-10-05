Julian Alaphilippe celebrates early, Primoz Roglic wins Liege Bastogne Lige

It was an embarrassing end to the Liege-Bastogne-Liège 2020 for champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe after the Frenchman was caught celebrating victory prematurely, allowing Primož Roglič to beat him on the finish line.

“I’m obviously disappointed not to have won,” Alaphilippe said.

“I really didn’t realise I’d made such a severe deviation [in the sprint]. That was the first error.

“The second error was to lift the arms a bit too early. It’s the first time in my career that’s happened, and I think it’ll also be the last.

“I prefer to be relegated having finishing second, than if I’d have won.”

(Twitter)

For Roglič it was the Slovenian’s his first Monument victory at the 257km event.

After losing the Tour de France yellow jersey before the decisive final stage weeks earlier, it was an extra sweet win for Roglič.

“Finally I managed to win something,” he said after his triumphant debut in the race.

“It’s unbelievable. It was so close. Never stop believing.

“It was definitely on my wish list to win a Monument.”

(Nine)

In an interesting twist, even if Alaphilippe wasn’t pipped at the post, he would have still missed out on victory after he was relegated to fifth for cutting across Marc Hirschi in the final sprint for the finish line.

Alaphilippe officially finished fifth, Hirschi was second and Tadej Pogačar – who was impeded in the swerving of Hirschi in the sprint – was third.