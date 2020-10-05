Jordyn Woods Joins OnlyFans as Cardi B Reportedly Makes $8M Per Month

WENN/Instar/Avalon

Jordyn’s participation in the adult-only platform is celebrated by adult performers as she is dubbed ‘an incredible ally,’ who ‘is using her massive influence to help destigmatize sex work on OnlyFans.’

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to have started an OnlyFans account. Announcing her partnership with the adult-only platform on Monday, October 5, she shared a video on her Instagram account teasing some exclusive contents that fans can expect from her page for a monthly fee of $20.

“ART BABY!! I teamed up with one of the best photographers and creatives in the game @stevengomillion to bring you exclusive content for @onlyfansofficial,” she wrote in another post. “We get to create our story and own our narrative. Be yourself and if people don’t understand you, F**K EM.”

Jordyn also talks about her new social media venture with Complex, assuring that she’s “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”

True to her words, some adult workers have warmly welcomed her participation in OnlyFans. Following the controversy caused by Bella Thorne‘s account on the site, the 23-year-old model consulted with sex workers to make sure her content doesn’t make sex workers be seen as “less than” these celebrities.

“It’s been so exciting consulting with Jordyn about launching her OnlyFans in a way that’s supportive and engaged with sex workers,” says Casey Calvert, award-winning adult performer and director. Abigail Mac, award-winning adult performer and OnlyFans superstar, also gushes about Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, “Jordyn is an incredible ally. I’m so grateful she is using her massive influence to help destigmatize sex work on OnlyFans.”

Explaining her decision to join OnlyFans, Jordyn tells Complex, “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s cause it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.”

“And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” she continues to elaborate. “I feel like OnlyFans was a platform [where] I could be a little bit different on [compared to] the rest of my platforms.”

Jordyn also teases some “iconic photos” that she has created “with one of my absolute favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion.” She claims, “We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies. There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”

The Instagram model says her content will not be limited to just photos though, adding, “It’ll evolve into even something even bigger.”

On whether the launch of her OnlyFans page will cost her time on Instagram, she assures her fans that they will not see her less on the photo-sharing platform. “I feel like it’s just going to be two different types of content,” she explains. “I love all of my social media platforms. I love Instagram. I love Twitter. I just feel like OnlyFans gives me a completely separate opportunity to really be on a platform that has no judgment.”

Jordyn’s participation on OnlyFans comes as it’s reported that Cardi B has earned $8 million per month on the site. But she’s not the highest-earner celebrity on the platform. A graphic posted (and deleted) by rapper Casanova and was reposted by Erica Mena claimed that Blac Chyna is making $8 million per month through her OnlyFans account.