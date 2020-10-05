John Lyndon Praises Donald Trump for ‘Making the Country a Bit Better’

WENN/Instar

The Sex Pistols frontman comes to the defense of the POTUS and his achievements in office as the latter remains hospitalized after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19.

Sex Pistols star John Lydon has come out in defense of controversial U.S. leader Donald Trump, insisting he “really is making the country a bit better.”

The 64-year-old Anarchy in the U.K. singer – often known by his Johnny Rotten alter ego – defended the 74-year-old President and his achievements in office over the past four years.

As Trump spends the weekend (October 3-4) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after his COVID-19 diagnosis, Lydon tells British newspaper the Daily Mail he “doesn’t care how many scandals (Trump’s) involved with”.

“He can lie all day long, but if he puts money in people’s pockets, which he does, and unemployment rates drop and everybody is benefiting from the alleged rich-only taxes, he really is making the country a bit better,” the rocker says.

According to British newspaper The Sun, at least seven people who attended the Rose Garden ceremony held to announce Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Nominee at the White House last month have contracted COVID-19, including First Lady Melania Trump and former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Trump, who on Thursday, October 1 announced that he tested positive for novel coronavirus along side First Lady Melania Trump, remains hospitalised but, on Sunday, one of the medical staffmembers treating him, Dr. Brian Garibaldi, announced that if the President “continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course…”.