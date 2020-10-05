JJ Redick says Philadelphia 76ers have been hindered by constant upheaval of personnel, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

NBA veteran JJ Redick has hit out at the Philadelphia 76ers for not bringing him back last off-season, saying the constant turnover of players has stunted the team’s progress.

Redick was a key part of the Sixers teams under Brown between 2017 and 2019, but signed with the New Orleans Pelicans as a free-agent in the summer of 2019.

After being a pre-season favourite to reach the NBA Finals, the Sixers’ season once again ended in a whimper, as they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

The disappointing end to the season cost long-time coach Brett Brown his job, beginning what is sure to be another summer of mass upheaval in Philadelphia.

JJ Redick says Joel Embiid has been left frustrated by the revolving door of teammates over the years (Getty)

According to Redick, that is the exact reason why Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are yet to taste the ultimate success together.

“They f—ed up not bringing me back, man,” Redick told All the Smoke podcast.

“They f—ed up not bringing me back. They probably realized they needed more shooting. With me in Philly, it wasn’t just about the shooting. You need people in the locker room. You need those guys

“I’ve said this before, but the one consistent in Philly has been personnel in and out.

“Like, you just have a ton of players that come through there. And so I think — Joel talked about this on my podcast — for him, he’s played with like, I don’t even f—ing know at this point, hundreds of teammates. It’s just a rotating cast of teammates, you know?”

Jimmy Butler (L) has played a starring role for the Miami Heat in this year’s NBA Finals series (Getty)

The Sixers’ disappointment has been added to by the brilliant performance of former star man Jimmy Butler in this year’s NBA Finals, after he chose to leave the team last summer as a free-agent.

While Philadelphia pushed the eventual champion Toronto to seven games in last year’s conference semi-finals, Butler was on the outer, with reports suggesting Simmons in particular did not appreciate the outspoken star’s leadership style.

Despite constant reports surrounding the relationship between Simmons and Embiid being frayed, but nothing suggests that the 76ers would be open to dealing either of their two stars at this stage.

The 76ers have since replaced Brown with veteran head coach Doc Rivers after he was spectacularly fired by the LA Clippers after their shocking playoff exit in the second round.