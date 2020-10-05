Italian digital payments firms merge to create $17.6B fintech group By Cointelegraph

Italian digital payments firms merge to create $17.6B fintech group
Italy’s largest payments firm Nexi (MI:) has struck a deal with its rival, SIA, to create a digital payments behemoth with a market cap of 15 billion euros ($17.6 billion). It’s estimated the new entity will take a domestic market share of 70%.
According to a report from on Oct. 5, the all-share agreement will give Nexi roughly 70% of the newly merged company, with SIA having an equity value of 4.6 billion euros ($5.4 billion). Nexi’s private equity owners Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra will own 23% of the newly created fintech group.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.