The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper revealed in an interview with Forbes published in July that he had coronavirus back in February, before it turned into a global pandemic.

Kim Kardashian had to play nurse during Kanye West‘s COVID-19 battle. The rapper had coronavirus back in February, which he only revealed in July, and now his wife opens up on how it was to care for her sick husband alone.

Speaking to Grazia Magazine, the reality star goes candid on the challenge to help Ye recover from the illness, mainly because not much was known about the virus at the time. “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” the mother of four notes. “It was so scary and unknown.”

“I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help… I had to go and change his sheets and help him get him out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she goes on sharing. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

Kanye’s health scare aside, the pandemic has changed her and her family’s life in so many ways, which are captured on camera for her family reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. “If anything, it’ll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic. We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that,” she teases of the new season.

“Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen,” she adds. “Now the production can happen, in a very careful way, but the end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy. We want to fully live this out.”

Nevertheless, Kim has reconciled with the pandemic. “I’m the type of person that respects the process,” she says, “That respects what’s going on in the world.” She continues of how she sees the world nowadays, “Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.”

Kanye made public of his battle with COVID-19 in an interview with Forbes published last summer. Speaking of his symptoms, he told the publication at the time, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”