Ingram Micro Awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2020 Distributor of the Year Awards in MESA and CERTA

Article content continued

To exceed expectations and goals, Ingram Micro prioritizes collaboration, and put processes in play to better understand the needs of its joint HPE channel partners and the customers they serve. Ingram Micro teams engaged and empowered HPE channel partners, helping them do more with more, including taking advantage of Ingram Micro’s financial solutions and services, and subject matter experts. Ingram Micro also helped HPE recruit and train new HPE channel partners, while expanding relationships with existing HPE partners across the region.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief country executive, META region, commemorates the achievements of the teams stating, “Our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric value-added solutions are completely aligned with HPE’s strategy. Our teams have worked closely with the HPE teams to achieve these outstanding results in multiple regions.”

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201004005024/en/

Contacts

Marie Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing

714-292-2199

[email protected]

#distro