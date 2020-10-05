Impossible 7′ Stunt on Moving Train

Paramount Pictures

The Ethan Hunt depicter is seen in footage taken by a local bystander perching on top of a train cutting across the Norwegian countryside while being joined by some crew members.

Tom Cruise has once again proven that he’s giving it all for the next “Mission: Impossible” movie. The actor has been caught on camera filming a high-risk stunt for “Mission: Impossible VII“, which has been in production in Norway.

New set videos taken by local bystanders show the Ethan Hunt depicter filming an epic stunt on a moving train that’s cutting across the Norwegian countryside. In footage shared by a Twitter user, the 58-year-old is seen waving to the camera while perching atop the train and joined by several crew members.

Cruise’s co-star Hayley Atwell apparently also took part in the filming of the action stunt as she shared on Instagram her picture and a video showing the view from the moving train. “Oh hi everyone, didn’t see you there,” he caption the image and footage. “here’s Norway in all its splendour. #setlife #missionimpossible yes, I’m standing on top of a train. #fitforpurpose.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie also teased what the scene would look like in the film. In a picture of the said scene, Cruise is featured having a duel with a guy on the train with harnesses attached to their waists to keep them save. Crew members are filming the scene atop the train while a helicopter, possibly also used to film the scene, is seen hovering nearby.

McQuarrie shared the image to mark the end of filming in the country. “Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible,” he wrote in the caption.

“On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Strand and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here,” he continued. “And, of course… The Mountain.”

The filmmaker added, “Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again.”

“Tusen hjertelig takk,” he wrote in Norwegian, which means “Thank you a lot”. He then revealed their next destination for the filming, concluding the message with, “Buckle up, Roma. Here we come… #MI7MI8.”

Last month, Cruise filmed another death-defying stunt for the movie as he’s seen riding a motorbike on a massive ramp in with a long drop to the bottom at the end of it in the middle of a mountainside scenery in Norway. He’s riding it on full speed before going off the ramp.

“Mission: Impossible VII” is set to arrive on November 19, 2021. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson (II) and Vanessa Kirby also star in the upcoming installment of the action film series.