IDEMIA Launches its Global Fintech Accelerator Card Program to Support FinTechs and Neobanks in Their Card Issuance Process

Article content continued

“IDEMIA’s FinTech accelerator card program and Hub have been strategic levers in creating an advanced interface and facilitating business for all of our existing and future global fintech customers, including providing a wide variety of valuable solutions such as metal cards, recycled plastic cards and digital solutions. The IDEMIA FinTech team are extremely knowledgeable in their field, and with our combined global reach, our partnership is a powerful force as we support our customer’s international growth journeys. Moreover, their global service delivery team have made sure that the interface that we have set up with them is designed to work with all of the needs and expectations of our customers.”

Neil Harris | Group Chief Commercial Officer of GPS – Global Processing Services.

“We at OneCard have set out to reimagine Credit Cards and have launched a Mobile First Metal Credit Card. We needed a partner who has the same philosophy and outlook of innovation and consumer first. The IDEMIA FinTech team was our partner of choice to create the stunning 16 g Metal OneCard. Their personalized Metal Card offering has helped differentiate OneCard. IDEMIA has been able to deliver the product for us in these challenging times also. ”

Vibhav Hathi, Cofounder & CMO, OneCard

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005366/en/

Contacts

Press:

Hanna Sebbah

[email protected]

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30

#distro