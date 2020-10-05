HyperX Adds Blue Mechanical Switches to Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Lineup

Article content continued

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue switch) Specifications:

Part Number HX-KB6BLX-US Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels On board memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Blue Operation Style Clicky Operating Force 50g Actuation Point 1.8 mm Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 442.5 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 36.39 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1075 g 1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software

