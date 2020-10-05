HyperX Adds Blue Mechanical Switches to Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Lineup

Article content continued
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue switch) Specifications:
Part Number
HX-KB6BLX-US
Keyboard
Switch
HyperX Switch
Type
Mechanical
Backlight
RGB (16,777,216 colors)
Light effects
Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels
On board memory
3 profiles
Connection type
USB Type-C to USB Type-A
Anti-ghosting
100% anti-ghosting
Key rollover
N-key mode
LED indicator
Yes
Media control
Yes
Game Mode
Yes
OS compatibility
Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7
Key Switches
Switch
HyperX Blue
Operation Style
Clicky
Operating Force
50g
Actuation Point
1.8 mm
Total Travel Distance
3.8 mm
Life Span (Keystrokes)
80 million
Cable
Type
Detachable, Braided
Length
1.8 m
Dimensions
Width
442.5 mm
Depth
132.5 mm
Height
36.39 mm
Weight (Keyboard and cable)
1075 g
1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software
