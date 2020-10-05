HyperX Adds Blue Mechanical Switches to Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Lineup

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue switch) Specifications:

Part Number

HX-KB6BLX-US

Keyboard

Switch

HyperX Switch

Type

Mechanical

Backlight

RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Light effects

Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels

On board memory

3 profiles

Connection type

USB Type-C to USB Type-A

Anti-ghosting

100% anti-ghosting

Key rollover

N-key mode

LED indicator

Yes

Media control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

OS compatibility

Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key Switches

Switch

HyperX Blue

Operation Style

Clicky

Operating Force

50g

Actuation Point

1.8 mm

Total Travel Distance

3.8 mm

Life Span (Keystrokes)

80 million

Cable

Type

Detachable, Braided

Length

1.8 m

Dimensions

Width

442.5 mm

Depth

132.5 mm

Height

36.39 mm

Weight (Keyboard and cable)

1075 g

1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

