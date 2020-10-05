How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online from anywhere

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in Nebraska ten years after the zombie outbreak began and the limited series will focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse. However, unlike The Walking Dead which is currently in its tenth season, the new series will consist of only two ten episode seasons before coming to its conclusion.

It’s been ten years since AMC first introduced viewers to the world of The Walking Dead and with the release of the new limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, fans of the series will get to see the zombie apocalypse from a whole new perspective.

The new series stars Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond , Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale and Nicolas Cantu who have all grown up with the threat of a zombie attack just around the corner. Mansour will be returning in the role of Hope alongside Cantu who plays Elton and Cumpson as Silas. It’s also been revealed that many members of the main cast of The Walking Dead will appear in the series alongside its teenage protagonists.

Based on the first trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, four of the teenage characters in the series will set off on a cross-country road trip in order to save their dad. However, the journey won’t be easy as it will be filled with all of the different types of zombies introduced in The Walking Dead.

Whether you’ve been watching The Walking Dead since it first premiered in 2010 or you’re a big fan of the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, we’ll show you how to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – When and where?

The first episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on Sunday, October 4 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC. New episodes of the show will air every Sunday at the same time and the limited series will consist of two 10 episode seasons before its conclusion.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new limited series when you’re away from home, then you’ll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the U. S.

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT. You’ll also be able to stream the show online on AMC’s website as new episodes will be made available the day after they premiere on TV. However, you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online.

Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to AMC so you can watch the new limited series online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to AMC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to AMC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

Philo – $20 per month – Philio gives you access to AMC and 60 other live TV channels for just $20 per month. The service also includes unlimited DVR so you can record your favorite shows and there is a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to AMC, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV – starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to AMC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Live stream The Walking Dead: World Beyond in Canada

While The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be coming to Amazon Prime in Canada, unfortunately a release date has yet to be announced for the limited series up north. It will likely come to the streaming service soon or after the first season of the show wraps up in the US. However, if you just can’t wait to watch the third series in The Walking Dead Universe, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.

How to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the UK

Walking Dead fans in the UK with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to watch new episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond the day after they air in the US. This means that the new limited series will premiere on Monday, October 5th and new episodes will be made available to UK Prime subscribers every Monday.

Get a The Walking Dead: World Beyond live stream in Australia

As is the case in the UK, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Australia the day after it airs in the US. The first episode of the new limited series will be available to watch in Australia on Monday, October 5 and new episodes will be made available on the streaming service every Monday.