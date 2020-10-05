How to listen podcasts on Amazon Echo devices

Alexa-enabled smart speakers can do a lot of things — controlling smart home devices, playing music, notifications and more. Alexa devices also allow users to tune in to their favourite podcast show. Alexa supports podcast streaming from several service providers and here’s how to connect them and start listening.

Pre-requisites:



Latest version of Alexa app on your smartphone

Paid subscription to the podcast services (if required)

Internet connectivity

First, ensure that your Echo device is configured and connected with the Internet through the Alexa app. If you’ve just bought a new Alexa device and are looking for how to set it up then click here to read our detailed guide. Meanwhile, let’s focus on connecting podcast services with Alexa.

Connect Podcast service providers with Alexa

The thing you need to do is connect the different podcast service providers with the Alexa app. To do this, Head to Alexa app on your smartphone and tap on the More button from the bottom ribbon. Head to Settings and choose the Music option. After this tap on Link New Service and choose the service you want to connect to or if you have already connected a music service, then ensure to set it as default.