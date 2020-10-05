Houston Texans fire head coach and GM Bill O’Brien

Earlier on Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN noted that Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien wasn’t concerned about his job security despite Houston’s 0-4 start that has the club in the basement of the AFC South standings.

It appears O’Brien should’ve been more worried.

NFL insider John McClain and several others reported Monday afternoon that Texans owner Cal McNair fired O’Brien from his roles and named assistant Romeo Crennel as interim head coach.