Houston Texans fire head coach and GM Bill O’Brien

Earlier on Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN noted that Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien wasn’t concerned about his job security despite Houston’s 0-4 start that has the club in the basement of the AFC South standings.
It appears O’Brien should’ve been more worried.
NFL insider John McClain and several others reported Monday afternoon that Texans owner Cal McNair fired O’Brien from his roles and named assistant Romeo Crennel as interim head coach.
Houston fell to the Minnesota Vikings 31-23 on Sunday to lose its fourth consecutive game. Even before the dreadful start to the campaign, O’Brien came under fire from fans and observers for multiple questionable decisions, such as the trade of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.
O’Brien joined the Texans from the Penn State Nittany Lions in January 2014 and had five winning seasons with the organization.
Crennel is a long-time defensive assistant who previously served as a head coach with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He holds a career record of 28-55.
“All I can control is what I can control, and I’ve got to do a better job with the team,” O’Brien told reporters on Monday before a meeting with McNair. “That’s obvious. And we’re going to work hard to do that.”
Per Barshop, Houston was the only team to not force a turnover in the first month of the season. The Texans are also last in rushing yards allowed per game with 181.8.