Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28–Oct. 4 By Cointelegraph

BitMEX charges, Bitcoin stays calm, KuCoin ‘identifies’ hack suspects: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28–Oct. 4
CFTC charges BitMEX with illegally operating derivatives exchange
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged the derivatives exchange BitMEX with operating an unregistered trading platform and violating Anti-Money Laundering regulations.
A civil enforcement action has been filed against five entities and three individuals who allegedly own and operate the exchange including BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes.
KuCoin CEO claims hacking suspects identified
Chainalysis and Texas firm win $1-million IRS contract to crack Monero
Global economy saved: Reddits MOON token has a $2.64 septillion market cap
100 million worldwide now use crypto-based assets, Cambridge study says
Court rules Kiks 2017 ICO violated U.S. securities laws
More than half of all crypto exchanges have weak or no ID verification
DeFi is too noisy, MyEtherWallet CEO says
Open sesame: Will cracking Monero reveal treasure or fools gold?
PwCs global crypto tax report reveals the need for further regulatory guidance
Cashless future ahead? Utopian digital dream with dystopian inequality
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.