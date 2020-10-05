Here’s why Shahid Kapoor slashed his fee for Jersey

Shahid Kapoor is currently flying high as his last release Kabir Singh went on to be one of the highest grossers of last year. While the film faced flack from certain sections of the audience, the box-office numbers proved that the film was loved by the audience.

The actor is all set to feature in another south remake titled Jersey. However, like several Bollywood projects, the shooting for this film to came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the current conditions in mind, the actor has decided to take a pay cut worth a whopping Rs. 8 crore. A source close to the film revealed to a leading news portal, “Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions – a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the Covid outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film’s schedule. In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget. Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film’s success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause at all.”

Now that is indeed a class act!