Here are all the details about Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s shoot for Radhe



Salman Khan couldn’t come up with his Eid release this year due to the pandemic and the lockdown. Now after six months of lockdown, the actor has resumed shooting for his film which was going to be his Eid 2020 release – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On Saturday, the actor along with his leading lady – Disha Patani started shooting for the film and will now wrap up the project in 15 days.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan and Disha Patani are now shooting for a song at Aamby Valley near Lonavala. A source revealed more information to the daily, “After shooting for some cop-centric dramatic scenes at ND Studios on October 2 and 3, the team is now in location for a omantic song featuring Salman and Disha.” The team initially wanted to fly the entire cast and crew to Azerbaijan to complete the shoot. However with conditions being critical in Azerbaijan, the makers decided to wrap up the film near the city and would be great for everyone’s safety.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani will shoot for the song for two days and then the superstar will move back to ND studios to shoot for 10 days. Post that, there is some patchwork that needs to be completed for the film, which Salman Khan will do it at Mehboob Studios, near his home. Salman will also shoot for Bigg Boss Season 14 in between as he has kickstarted the new season this weekend.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was meant for an Eid release. However while some say Diwali is booked by Sooryavanshi and Christmas for ’83, we don’t know if the makers will release the film this year itself or will they wait what’s the fate of the theatres re-opening.