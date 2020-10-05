Hawks’ new City Edition unis honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Atlanta Hawks revealed their new City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 campaign on Sunday, and they honor a very special person.
Atlanta has decided to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with their new uniforms, and proceeds from jersey sales will go to support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta’s communities of color.
King’s signature even graces the jersey on the authenticity tag. The black, gold and white colorway speaks to King’s determination, the team states, and also is a nod to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the first Black Greek letter organization which King was a part of.
The freedom stars on both sides of the shorts represent the 22 of the 29 times King was jailed fighting for equality and the crown and shield symbol is inspired by the stained glass windows at King’s home church.
No other team in the NBA has revealed anything similar to this for their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms.
