Harvey Weinstein Charged With 3 Additional Rapes in Beverly Hills

Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has been charged with three more rapes in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005 as well as a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in New York City in February of rape and sexual assault.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey filed four charges against Weinstein in January, accusing Weinstein of raping and sexually assaulting two women at different hotels within a 48-hour period in February 2013.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said in a statement. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”