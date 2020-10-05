Harvey Weinstein Charged With 3 Additional Rapes in Beverly Hills

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has been charged with three more rapes in Beverly Hills.

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005 as well as a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in New York City in February of rape and sexual assault.

