Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022 By

Newspaper Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/internet/google-defers-move-to-levy-30-fee-to-april-2022/articleshow/78484208.cms early on Monday that Google had deferred the enforcement of 30% commission on in-app purchases of digital goods from its Play Store in India to April 2022 in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers.

BENGALURU () – Alphabet Inc’s Google (O:) has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with its play billing system to March 31, 2022, it said in a blog post on Monday.

