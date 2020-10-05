‘Glow’ Creators Blame COVID-19 for Cancellation of Season 4

Netflix/Erica Parise

The Alison Brie-starring female wrestling dramedy was reportedly three weeks into filming the final season when production got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Alison Brie‘s hit female wrestling dramedy “GLOW” has been knocked out after three seasons by COVID-19.

Netflix bosses have reversed a renewal decision for a fourth and final season of the show, which also featured Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to .

“Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of s**tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

“We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job,” Flahive and Mensch add.

A Netflix spokesperson claimed to , “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.”

The spokesperson added, “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

According to the outlet, “GLOW” was three weeks into filming its fourth season when production was suspended in mid-March amid the pandemic.