French Open | Novak Djokovic hits line judge in face with ball, calls for them to be replaced by technology

Novak Djokovic has again hit a line judge in the face with a ball – this time without cause for sanction, at the French Open.

It prompted the world No.1 to call for the removal of line judges from the court, saying that technology should be used instead.

Djokovic framed a lunging forehand during his 6-4 6-3 6-3 fourth round win over 15th seed Karen Khachanov. The ball squirted off his racquet on to the cheek of a line judge, who was unhurt.

The Serbian star, who was kicked out of the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball struck in frustration after a broken service game, quickly checked on the Roland Garros’ judge’s welfare and admitted the moment was “very awkward”.

“My gosh, it was very awkward deja vu. I’m actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he’s OK because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him,” said Djokovic, who has now reached the French Open quarter-finals for an 11th straight year.

“I hope he’s fine. I mean, he definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way. But it was a hit because I was very close.

“Obviously because of what happened in New York, people I guess are going to make the story out of this. It has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I’ve been on the tour.

“I’ve seen it a lot when the ball ricochets from the racquet and the frame, hits someone in the stands, or someone that is close to you or a line umpire. Yeah, it was a very awkward situation.”

Djokovic said that line judges should not be necessary in the age of technology.

“With all my respect for the tradition and culture we have in this sport, when it comes to people present on the court during a match, including line umpires, I don’t see why every single tournament in the world, in this technological advanced era, would not have what we had during Cincinnati/New York tournament,” he said.

“The technology is so advanced right now, there is absolutely no reason why you should keep line umpires on the court. That’s my opinion.

“Of course, I understand technology is expensive, so it’s an economical issue and a question mark. But I feel like we are all moving towards that and sooner or later, there is no reason to keep line umpire.

“Yes, ball kids of course, ball person, yes; but line umpires, I don’t see why anymore, to be honest. Maybe you can tell me why there is any significant reason why we should keep other than tradition that we had and have in this sport.

“Then I would also have probably less chances to do what I did in New York (at the US Open).”

Novak Djokovic reacts during his French Open fourth round win over Karen Khachanov. (Getty)

Djokovic made sure of an 11th straight French quarter-final and extended his Open-era record at Roland Garros by beating Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, with the roof shut on Chatrier to keep out the persistent rain.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion has not dropped a set so far, but his face looked flushed after some heavy exchanges withstanding the Russian slugger’s huge forehand.

“It was more difficult than maybe the result shows,” Djokovic said. “The result is three sets to love, but I think we were equal on the points.”

The top-ranked Serb next plays No.17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier.