French Open day nine By

PARIS () – Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):
0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS
Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later.
Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is up against Zhang Shuai of China while Marton Fucsovics plays Andrey Rublev.
Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
