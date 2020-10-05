Free Guy Ryan Reynolds Second Trailer

Also, let’s talk about this CAST!!!
I think I speak for everyone when I say that 1) I miss new movies and 2) I think we could all use a nice lil’ laugh right now.
Well, I come bearing some good news! This week, Ryan Reynolds dropped the second trailer for his upcoming action/comedy, Free Guy, and it certainly delivers a much-needed giggle. Check out the trailer here:
The story follows Reynolds as the aptly named “Guy,” an overall nice, chill bank teller living what he ~assumes~ is an everyday, normal life.
What Guy fails to realize, however, is that he’s actually an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video game called Free City.
That is, until he sets his eyes on Milly (Jodie Comer), a programmer who has accidentally alerted Guy of the truth.
With this knowledge, Guy sets out to change the (literal) narrative around his character, making himself the hero/”good guy” of the game in the process — much to the dismay of the publisher, Antoine (Taika Waititi).
As a result of all this, Milly and Guy must go on a wacky adventure to save the game before it is shut down for good, destroying Guy and the world he loves.
Overall, the movie looks incredibly fun, and has BIG The Truman Show meets Wreck-It Ralph meets a more self-aware version of Ready Player One vibes and, TBH, I’m VERY here for it!
So, there ya have it! Be sure to check out Free Guy when it comes out Dec. 11, 2020!
